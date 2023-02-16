Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.73-$0.81 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.81. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Antero Midstream Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Antero Midstream stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,974,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,179,568. Antero Midstream has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $11.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.85 and a 200 day moving average of $10.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 24th. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 134.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Midstream currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AM. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Antero Midstream by 2,155.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Antero Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,651 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,001 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. 52.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the Gathering and Processing segment and Water Handling segment. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

