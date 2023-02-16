Anyswap Price Up 14.1% Over Last 7 Days (ANY)

Anyswap (ANY) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. Anyswap has a total market cap of $91.08 million and $23,315.29 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Anyswap has traded up 14.1% against the US dollar. One Anyswap token can now be purchased for $10.62 or 0.00042667 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $105.61 or 0.00424592 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,995.92 or 0.28125758 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Anyswap Token Profile

Anyswap’s launch date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,579,260 tokens. Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap. Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @anyswapnetwork.

Buying and Selling Anyswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap (ANY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Anyswap has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 18,639,320.216 in circulation. The last known price of Anyswap is 10.98739918 USD and is up 14.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $20,700.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyswap.exchange/dashboard.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anyswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

