APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Acquired by Settian Capital LP

Settian Capital LP increased its position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 59.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. APA comprises about 2.0% of Settian Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Settian Capital LP’s holdings in APA were worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in APA by 375.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of APA by 205.7% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of APA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of APA by 657.1% in the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of APA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on APA in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lowered APA from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on APA from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on APA from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on APA from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.29.

APA Price Performance

APA Announces Dividend

Shares of APA stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,311,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,353,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.95, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 3.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.79. APA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $51.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.55%.

APA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

