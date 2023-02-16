Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.122 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund stock opened at $13.08 on Thursday. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a 12 month low of $11.74 and a 12 month high of $14.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.51.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIF. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 24.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 96,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 18,677 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 247.4% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 362,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,208,000 after acquiring an additional 258,268 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $455,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 17.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 9,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $49,000.

Apollo Funds offers investment management and fund management services.

