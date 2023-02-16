Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.122 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th.
Apollo Tactical Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years.
Apollo Tactical Income Fund Stock Performance
Apollo Tactical Income Fund stock opened at $13.08 on Thursday. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a 12 month low of $11.74 and a 12 month high of $14.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.51.
Apollo Funds offers investment management and fund management services.
