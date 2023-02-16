Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-1.14-1.07 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($1.23). The company issued revenue guidance of $530-535 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $530.73 million. Appian also updated its Q1 guidance to -($0.33-0.27) EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on APPN. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Appian from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Appian from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Appian from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Appian from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of Appian from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $37.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPN traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.86. 1,023,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,239. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.45 and a beta of 1.66. Appian has a one year low of $29.80 and a one year high of $66.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.80.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,770,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,082,518 shares in the company, valued at $321,521,137.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,770,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,082,518 shares in the company, valued at $321,521,137.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp purchased 41,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.61 per share, with a total value of $1,649,677.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 9,727,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,293,441.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders bought 635,916 shares of company stock worth $23,735,946. 43.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Appian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,108,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Appian in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,983,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Appian by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 530,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,266,000 after buying an additional 151,482 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Appian by 3.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,856,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,477,000 after buying an additional 138,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Appian by 1,038.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 97,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 89,304 shares during the last quarter. 50.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measure business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

