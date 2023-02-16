Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is CVA Family Office LLC’s 10th Largest Position

CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,018 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 1.7% of CVA Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MKT Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in Apple by 1.0% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 6,339 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 6.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Aufman Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.9% during the second quarter. Aufman Associates Inc now owns 7,674 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 4,875 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $155.03. 26,906,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,092,953. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $179.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.08 and a 200-day moving average of $147.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. Apple’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.62%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Apple to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Apple from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.15.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

