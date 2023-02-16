Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 440,200 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the January 15th total of 484,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 194,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AIT shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $138.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 20,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $393,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 886,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,265,000 after buying an additional 35,170 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Industrial Technologies Price Performance

Shares of AIT stock opened at $142.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $149.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $130.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.82.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.44 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.97%.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business segments. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

