Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,348 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 184.4% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 16,830 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 10,913 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 11.3% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 14.6% in the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 5.3% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,080 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $40,640.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,297,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials Trading Down 1.6 %

Applied Materials stock traded down $1.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $117.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,688,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,845,562. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.16. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $143.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.88.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 56.62%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.24.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

