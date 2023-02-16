ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,600 shares, a decrease of 12.1% from the January 15th total of 86,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 123,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

ARC Document Solutions Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of ARC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.75. The company had a trading volume of 126,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.90. ARC Document Solutions has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $4.18. The company has a market capitalization of $161.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.45.

ARC Document Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Saturday, April 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. ARC Document Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARC Document Solutions

In other news, CEO Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar sold 24,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.86, for a total value of $69,460.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,748,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,358.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 19.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARC. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ARC Document Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of ARC Document Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ARC Document Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARC Document Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. 47.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ARC Document Solutions

ARC Document Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of document solutions to design, engineering, construction, and facilities management professionals. It offers managed print services (MPS), offsite services, archive and information management (AIM), specialized color printing, web-based document management applications, and equipment and supplies sales.

