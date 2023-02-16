Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.80 EPS

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.80, Briefing.com reports. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:ACGL traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $67.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 443,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,708,857. Arch Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $41.05 and a fifty-two week high of $68.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.03 and a 200-day moving average of $54.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 27.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 7,316 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 33.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 12.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACGL. StockNews.com raised Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

Further Reading

