Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $12.28 EPS

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported $23.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.90 by $12.28, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $859.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.37 million. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 111.61% and a net margin of 29.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $13.19 earnings per share.

Arch Resources Stock Performance

ARCH stock opened at $146.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.26. Arch Resources has a 1-year low of $110.97 and a 1-year high of $183.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARCH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Arch Resources from $150.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Arch Resources from $221.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Insider Transactions at Arch Resources

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.08, for a total value of $38,091.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,264,192.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CFO Matthew C. Giljum sold 199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.08, for a total value of $28,074.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,254.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP John A. Ziegler sold 270 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.08, for a total transaction of $38,091.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,264,192.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARCH. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arch Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Arch Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Arch Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Arch Resources by 113.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 295 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arch Resources Company Profile

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical, and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains the company’s thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

