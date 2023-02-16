Ardmore Shipping Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $1.87 Per Share (NYSE:ASC)

Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta now anticipates that the shipping company will earn $1.87 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.05. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ardmore Shipping’s current full-year earnings is $3.80 per share.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Ardmore Shipping stock opened at $18.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.43. The company has a market cap of $756.90 million, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.59. Ardmore Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $3.81 and a fifty-two week high of $18.99.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the 3rd quarter worth about $457,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 2.8% during the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 2,547,701 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,757,000 after acquiring an additional 69,510 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,719,000. Finally, Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,829,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Ardmore Shipping Corp. engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. It also owns and operates a fleet of tankers. The company was founded by Anthony Gurnee on April 15, 2010 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

