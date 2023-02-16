Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the shipping company on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from Ardmore Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Ardmore Shipping Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE ASC traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.76. 207,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 954,508. The firm has a market capitalization of $750.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.18. Ardmore Shipping has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $19.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.62 and its 200-day moving average is $12.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on ASC. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Ardmore Shipping from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Ardmore Shipping from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,848,449 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $26,006,000 after purchasing an additional 862,349 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 519.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 853,129 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,946,000 after purchasing an additional 715,406 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth $3,558,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 3rd quarter worth $2,841,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 966.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 331,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 300,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Ardmore Shipping Corp. engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. It also owns and operates a fleet of tankers. The company was founded by Anthony Gurnee on April 15, 2010 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

