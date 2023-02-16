Ardor (ARDR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $6.77 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000419 BTC on popular exchanges. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $103.01 million and $6.77 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ardor has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00081276 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00058065 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000369 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00010206 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000330 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001122 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00024445 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001798 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003859 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001930 BTC.
About Ardor
Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor.
Buying and Selling Ardor
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
