ARHT Media (CVE:ART) Trading Down 2.9%

ARHT Media Inc. (CVE:ART – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 125,447 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 79,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

ARHT Media Trading Down 5.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.73 million and a P/E ratio of -3.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.17.

ARHT Media Company Profile

ARHT Media Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and distribution of digital human holograms and content worldwide. The company's patented technology allows for the capture, transmission, and display of the digital human holograms delivered to either an in-person or online audience, which are beamed onto virtually any stage in the world and displayed live for two-way interaction with an audience.

