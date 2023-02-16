Arianne Phosphate (CVE:DAN) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.39

Posted by on Feb 16th, 2023

Arianne Phosphate Inc. (CVE:DANGet Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.39 and traded as low as C$0.34. Arianne Phosphate shares last traded at C$0.34, with a volume of 298,500 shares traded.

Arianne Phosphate Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.35 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$67.52 million and a P/E ratio of -11.45.

Arianne Phosphate (CVE:DANGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Arianne Phosphate Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arianne Phosphate

Arianne Phosphate Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. It primarily focuses on developing Lac à Paul phosphate rock project located in the Saguenay-Lac St-Jean area, Quebec. The company was formerly known as Arianne Resources Inc and changed its name to Arianne Phosphate Inc in June 2013.

