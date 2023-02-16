Ark (ARK) Price Reaches $0.38 on Exchanges

Ark (ARK) traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 16th. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00001545 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ark has a market capitalization of $65.75 million and approximately $11.26 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ark has traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00010373 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000278 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004464 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00004655 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00008020 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00004698 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000952 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003274 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,776,776 coins and its circulating supply is 171,094,560 coins. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. The official website for Ark is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

