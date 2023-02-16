ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) Shares Sold by Pacific Sun Financial Corp

Pacific Sun Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARKW. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 1,942.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 72,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,313,000 after purchasing an additional 68,834 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 39.9% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 28,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Price Performance

ARKW stock opened at $53.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.61. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a twelve month low of $36.02 and a twelve month high of $94.67.

