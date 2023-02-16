Artisanal Spirits (LON:ART) Trading Up 2.2%

The Artisanal Spirits Company plc (LON:ART – Get Rating) traded up 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 101.50 ($1.23) and last traded at GBX 92 ($1.12). 29,159 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 112% from the average session volume of 13,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 90 ($1.09).

Artisanal Spirits Stock Up 2.5 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 81.01 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 74.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.17, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of £68.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.24.

Artisanal Spirits Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Artisanal Spirits Company plc curates and sells premium single cask scotch malt whisky and other spirits to its members in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company creates small batches of blended malt whiskies, grain whiskies, rum, and gin under the J.G. Thomson brand. It sells its products online under The Scotch Malt Whisky Society brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Artisanal Spirits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisanal Spirits and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.