ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Bought by Interval Partners LP

Interval Partners LP raised its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Interval Partners LP’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of ASML by 118.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 2,650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ASML opened at $676.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $622.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $547.49. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $363.15 and a 52-week high of $714.62. The company has a market capitalization of $272.48 billion, a PE ratio of 41.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.267 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. This represents a $5.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.53%.

ASML has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of ASML from €732.00 ($787.10) to €745.00 ($801.08) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. New Street Research raised shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. KBC Securities downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Societe Generale increased their target price on shares of ASML from €520.00 ($559.14) to €680.00 ($731.18) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $707.46.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

