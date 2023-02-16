ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. reduced its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in ASML by 14.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 229,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,573,000 after purchasing an additional 29,290 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in ASML by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of ASML by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in ASML during the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in ASML by 35.2% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ASML. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on ASML from €732.00 ($787.10) to €745.00 ($801.08) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. KBC Securities cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Barclays started coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ASML from €650.00 ($698.92) to €700.00 ($752.69) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $707.46.

ASML Stock Down 1.9 %

ASML Cuts Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ ASML traded down $12.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $664.26. 251,303 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,022,353. The company has a market cap of $267.43 billion, a PE ratio of 41.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.46. ASML Holding has a one year low of $363.15 and a one year high of $714.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $622.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $547.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.267 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st. This represents a $5.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 30.53%.

ASML Profile

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.