Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$1.46–$1.31 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$1.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $200.00 million-$250.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $244.27 million. Aspen Aerogels also updated its FY23 guidance to $(1.46)-$(1.31) EPS.

Aspen Aerogels Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ASPN traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.50. 1,106,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 844,220. Aspen Aerogels has a 1-year low of $7.93 and a 1-year high of $38.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.73.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASPN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Aspen Aerogels to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen cut their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Benchmark lowered their price target on Aspen Aerogels to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Aspen Aerogels to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.90.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Aspen Aerogels news, major shareholder Wood River Capital, Llc purchased 10,526,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000,002.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,780,426 shares in the company, valued at $149,914,047. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Aspen Aerogels news, major shareholder Wood River Capital, Llc purchased 10,526,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000,002.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,780,426 shares in the company, valued at $149,914,047. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director James E. Sweetnam purchased 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.30 per share, for a total transaction of $30,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,195 shares in the company, valued at $70,003.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 451.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 204.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,068 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 4,072 shares in the last quarter.

About Aspen Aerogels

(Get Rating)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee in May 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.