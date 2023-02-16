Aspex Management HK Ltd Trims Stock Position in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Aspex Management HK Ltd cut its position in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,160,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425,143 shares during the period. Futu makes up 4.6% of Aspex Management HK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Aspex Management HK Ltd’s holdings in Futu were worth $155,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Futu by 9.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,586,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,204,000 after purchasing an additional 220,500 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Futu by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,124,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,941,000 after acquiring an additional 16,449 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Futu by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,076,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,062,000 after acquiring an additional 50,867 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Futu in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,578,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Futu by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 363,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,985,000 after acquiring an additional 96,627 shares during the period. 19.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FUTU traded down $0.70 on Thursday, hitting $49.51. 816,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,849,877. Futu Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $21.23 and a fifty-two week high of $72.20. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.01.

Futu ( NASDAQ:FUTU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. Futu had a net margin of 35.56% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $247.85 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Futu from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. CLSA downgraded shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. DBS Vickers assumed coverage on shares of Futu in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $59.60 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, December 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Futu from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Futu currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.52.

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

