ATB Capital Raises Shopify (TSE:SHOP) Price Target to C$82.00

Shopify (TSE:SHOP – Get Rating) had its price target increased by research analysts at ATB Capital from C$75.00 to C$82.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 35.90% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of TSE:SHOP traded down C$11.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$60.34. 5,345,491 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,485,031. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$55.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$48.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.94, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 6.64. The company has a market cap of C$76.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 317.11. Shopify has a 52 week low of C$33.00 and a 52 week high of C$94.73.

In other Shopify news, Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 2,436 shares of Shopify stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.48, for a total transaction of C$144,899.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,198,152.98. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,967 shares of company stock worth $375,897.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

