ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) Short Interest Update

ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 91,400 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the January 15th total of 83,600 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.7 days.

ATIF Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ ATIF traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $2.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,639. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.35 and its 200 day moving average is $1.87. ATIF has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $4.20.

ATIF (NASDAQ:ATIF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter.

About ATIF

ATIF Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of financial consulting services. It operates through Consulting Service Business. The company was founded on January 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

