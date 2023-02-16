Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CRO Cameron Deatsch Sells 902 Shares of Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) CRO Cameron Deatsch sold 902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $163,063.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 129,313 shares in the company, valued at $23,377,204.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Cameron Deatsch also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 21st, Cameron Deatsch sold 4,525 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $520,420.25.
Atlassian Trading Up 3.0 %
Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $187.36 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $48.02 billion, a PE ratio of -135.77 and a beta of 0.83. Atlassian Co. has a 1 year low of $113.86 and a 1 year high of $325.86.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Trading of Atlassian
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Atlassian by 151.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.
Atlassian Company Profile
Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Atlassian (TEAM)
- What Should Investors Make of These Large Cap Penny Stocks?
- Roblox Gains Traction With Metaverse, Shares Pop
- GXO Logistics Manages Another Buying Opportunity
- Arista Networks In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
- Analysts Like The Flavor Of Restaurant Brands International
Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.