Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CRO Cameron Deatsch Sells 902 Shares of Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) CRO Cameron Deatsch sold 902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $163,063.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 129,313 shares in the company, valued at $23,377,204.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Cameron Deatsch also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Atlassian alerts:

On Monday, November 21st, Cameron Deatsch sold 4,525 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $520,420.25.

Atlassian Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $187.36 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $48.02 billion, a PE ratio of -135.77 and a beta of 0.83. Atlassian Co. has a 1 year low of $113.86 and a 1 year high of $325.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Atlassian

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Atlassian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Macquarie lowered Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $287.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Atlassian from $320.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.11.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Atlassian by 151.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.