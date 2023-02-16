AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,305,869 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,464 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $20,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter valued at $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of AT&T by 268.6% during the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 3,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on T. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of T opened at $19.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $137.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.65. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.12 and its 200-day moving average is $18.10.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -93.28%.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

