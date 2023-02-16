Audius (AUDIO) Price Hits $0.34 on Exchanges

Audius (AUDIO) traded up 19.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 16th. One Audius token can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00001355 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Audius has traded 21.3% higher against the dollar. Audius has a total market cap of $329.80 million and approximately $108.58 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.41 or 0.00423769 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000098 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,982.59 or 0.28071225 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About Audius

Audius’ launch date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,154,270,891 tokens and its circulating supply is 983,958,163 tokens. Audius’ official website is audius.co. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius.

Buying and Selling Audius

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

