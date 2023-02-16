Audius Market Cap Reaches $312.11 Million (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 16th. In the last seven days, Audius has traded up 20.8% against the US dollar. Audius has a total market cap of $312.11 million and approximately $120.84 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Audius token can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00001295 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Audius

Audius launched on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,154,270,891 tokens and its circulating supply is 983,958,163 tokens. The official website for Audius is audius.co. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius.

Audius Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

