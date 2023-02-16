Augean (LON:AUG) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $371.00

Augean plc (LON:AUG – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 371 ($4.50) and traded as low as GBX 371 ($4.50). Augean shares last traded at GBX 371 ($4.50), with a volume of 20,871 shares.
Augean Price Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 371 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 371. The company has a market cap of £389.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.11.
About Augean
Augean plc engages in the waste management business in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Treatment & Disposal and Augean North Sea Services. The Treatment & Disposal segment provides waste remediation, management, treatment, and disposal services. The Augean North Sea Services segment offers waste management and processing services to the oil and gas operators.
Featured Stories
- Bloomin’ Brands Blossoms After Raising The Dividend
- Zebra Technologies: A Reversal Is In Play
- Zoetis, Pet-Med Specialist, Double-Digit Earnings Growth Ahead
- The S&P 500: Don’t Trust The Wave Of Bullish Sentiment
- Cisco Systems Is Ready To Run Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Augean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Augean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.