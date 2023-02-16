AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Grows Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,974,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 51,850 shares during the period. American International Group comprises about 1.7% of AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned 0.67% of American International Group worth $236,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 45,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,151,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the third quarter worth approximately $5,968,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 9.9% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 264,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,547,000 after buying an additional 23,731 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in American International Group by 18.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 54,407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 8,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in American International Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,659,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,815,000 after purchasing an additional 31,438 shares during the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AIG traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.72. 1,733,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,165,914. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.65. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.05 and a 1-year high of $65.73. The firm has a market cap of $46.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.16.

American International Group Announces Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 23.33%. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on AIG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American International Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.08.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Further Reading

