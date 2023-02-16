AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Has $112.37 Million Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd reduced its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,759 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 16,241 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned about 0.26% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $112,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 92.6% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,734,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.9% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter valued at approximately $497,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 7.4% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 12.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,482,000 after buying an additional 10,426 shares during the period. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ORLY. Guggenheim upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive to $893.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. DA Davidson upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive to $935.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $900.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $859.60.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ORLY traded down $5.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $855.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,485. The firm has a market cap of $53.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $819.45 and a 200-day moving average of $778.76. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $562.90 and a 12 month high of $870.92.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 234.76% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.64 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 4,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.17, for a total transaction of $3,912,727.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,928,084.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.81, for a total transaction of $1,285,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,550.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 4,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.17, for a total value of $3,912,727.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,928,084.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,135 shares of company stock worth $7,748,168 in the last quarter. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

