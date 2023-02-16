AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Has $195.60 Million Stock Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,041,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,428 shares during the period. Ferrari accounts for 1.4% of AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $195,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. City State Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 159.1% during the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 16,950.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RACE. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ferrari from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. HSBC upgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ferrari from €261.00 ($280.65) to €265.00 ($284.95) in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.60 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.06.

Ferrari Stock Performance

Ferrari Profile

RACE traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $267.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,645. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $235.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $167.45 and a 12 month high of $270.35.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

