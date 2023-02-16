AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Has $477 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd trimmed its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,685,075 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 89,561 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 3.4% of AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned about 0.14% of Visa worth $477,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 77,908 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $13,840,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 78,724 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $13,985,000 after buying an additional 19,994 shares during the period. Cheviot Value Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 61,190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,870,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,832,319 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $504,363,000 after buying an additional 115,786 shares during the period. Finally, Lindsell Train Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 6,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,545 shares of company stock valued at $23,379,061. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Visa Price Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.11.

NYSE:V traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $227.83. 902,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,718,387. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $234.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $218.47 and a 200 day moving average of $206.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $428.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.17%.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

