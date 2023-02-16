AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Purchases 255,892 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,119,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255,892 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned 0.49% of Bath & Body Works worth $36,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Bath & Body Works by 10.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Bath & Body Works by 3.4% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Bath & Body Works by 3.1% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Bath & Body Works by 2.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bath & Body Works by 81.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BBWI stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.91. 606,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,501,629. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.34. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.75 and a fifty-two week high of $58.17.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.21. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 40.90% and a net margin of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 20.83%.

BBWI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Argus boosted their price target on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

