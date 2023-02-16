AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 473,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,875 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned about 0.27% of Steel Dynamics worth $33,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 183.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,380,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,166,000 after purchasing an additional 893,705 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $771,198,000 after purchasing an additional 800,656 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,128,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,751,000 after acquiring an additional 506,418 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,064,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,421,000 after acquiring an additional 303,924 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 345.2% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 370,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,887,000 after acquiring an additional 287,050 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Insider Transactions at Steel Dynamics

In related news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 2,500 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $272,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,034,888.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of STLD traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $126.78. 207,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,641,092. The company has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.97. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $59.04 and a one year high of $132.50.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 56.22% and a net margin of 17.35%. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Steel Dynamics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. UBS Group cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.67.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.