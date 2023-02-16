AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Sells 115,478 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lowered its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,478 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned 0.08% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $60,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 158.2% in the 3rd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $324.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 1.3 %

In other news, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total transaction of $1,396,849.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $266,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total transaction of $1,396,849.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $266,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $2,473,239.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,864.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,511 shares of company stock worth $8,943,120. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE EL traded down $3.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $251.36. 337,241 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,631,982. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.47 and a 12-month high of $309.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $257.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.87. The firm has a market cap of $89.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.96.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The business’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.23%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.