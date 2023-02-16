AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Sells 88,001 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 617,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,001 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned about 0.11% of Centene worth $48,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Centene during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 112.0% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 30.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNC traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $73.02. 991,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,231,231. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $68.73 and a 1-year high of $98.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.75.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.01). Centene had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $35.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Centene’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, December 16th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Centene news, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.89 per share, for a total transaction of $215,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 310,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,354,554.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.89 per share, for a total transaction of $215,670.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 310,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,354,554.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.88 per share, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,234.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 16,750 shares of company stock worth $1,213,605 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

CNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Centene from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Centene from $97.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on Centene from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Centene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.17.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

