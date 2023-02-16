Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Avantax had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $172.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Avantax Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVTA traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $29.58. 299,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,914. Avantax has a one year low of $15.69 and a one year high of $30.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.50, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.26.

Get Avantax alerts:

About Avantax

(Get Rating)

See Also

Avantax, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.

Receive News & Ratings for Avantax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.