Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) Insider Arthur A. Levin Sells 10,000 Shares

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) insider Arthur A. Levin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $236,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,347.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Avidity Biosciences Stock Up 4.5 %

NASDAQ RNA traded up $1.06 on Wednesday, hitting $24.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 525,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,734. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $25.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.89 and its 200 day moving average is $18.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion and a PE ratio of -7.55.

Get Avidity Biosciences alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avidity Biosciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the third quarter worth $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 600.0% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the third quarter worth $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 2,964.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 4,624 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Avidity Biosciences

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $30.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.60.

(Get Rating)

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avidity Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidity Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.