AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,290,000 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the January 15th total of 6,500,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVDX shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of AvidXchange from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on AvidXchange from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on AvidXchange from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on AvidXchange from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.18.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of AvidXchange during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AvidXchange in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AvidXchange by 185.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 5,809 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of AvidXchange during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of AvidXchange during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.
AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.
