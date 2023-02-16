AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,290,000 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the January 15th total of 6,500,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVDX shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of AvidXchange from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on AvidXchange from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on AvidXchange from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on AvidXchange from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.18.

Get AvidXchange alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AvidXchange

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of AvidXchange during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AvidXchange in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AvidXchange by 185.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 5,809 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of AvidXchange during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of AvidXchange during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

AvidXchange Trading Down 4.8 %

AvidXchange Company Profile

AVDX stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.27. 899,267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,264,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.11 and a 200-day moving average of $8.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 0.50. AvidXchange has a 1 year low of $5.86 and a 1 year high of $12.40.

(Get Rating)

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AvidXchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvidXchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.