Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $790.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.04 million. Avient had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.11%. Avient’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Avient updated its FY23 guidance to $2.40 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.40-$2.40 EPS.

Avient Trading Up 0.7 %

AVNT stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.72. The stock had a trading volume of 256,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,279. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.01. Avient has a 1-year low of $27.65 and a 1-year high of $54.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Avient Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a $0.248 dividend. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Avient’s payout ratio is 48.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avient

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Avient from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Avient from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet cut Avient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Avient from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Avient from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Avient currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Avient by 123.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Avient in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Avient in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avient during the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Avient by 280.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 7,055 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers, and silicone colorants.

