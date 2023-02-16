Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.40-$2.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.45 billion-$3.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.46 billion. Avient also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.40 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Avient from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Avient from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded Avient from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Avient from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Avient from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $46.38.

Get Avient alerts:

Avient Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Avient stock traded up $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $42.73. 294,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,475. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Avient has a one year low of $27.65 and a one year high of $54.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.07 and a 200 day moving average of $37.01.

Avient Increases Dividend

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.09. Avient had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $790.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avient will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.248 per share. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This is an increase from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Avient’s payout ratio is 48.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Avient by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,802,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,502,000 after purchasing an additional 583,179 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Avient by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,478,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,739,000 after buying an additional 142,503 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Avient by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,938,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,060,000 after buying an additional 147,075 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Avient by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,595,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,855,000 after acquiring an additional 58,162 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Avient by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,190,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,198,000 after acquiring an additional 255,596 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avient

(Get Rating)

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers, and silicone colorants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.