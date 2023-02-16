Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.48 billion. Avient also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.40-$2.40 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AVNT shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Avient from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Avient from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Avient from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Avient from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Avient from $35.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $46.38.

Avient Stock Performance

AVNT traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,279. Avient has a fifty-two week low of $27.65 and a fifty-two week high of $54.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.01.

Avient Increases Dividend

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. Avient had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $790.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avient will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a $0.248 dividend. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Avient’s payout ratio is 48.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Avient by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Avient by 3.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Avient by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 205,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,923,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Avient by 123.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Avient by 0.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 114,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,603,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers, and silicone colorants.

Further Reading

