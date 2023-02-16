Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $3.61 EPS

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $10.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.85 by $3.61, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 393.69% and a net margin of 23.05%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Avis Budget Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CAR traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $245.34. 52,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 608,115. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 2.35. Avis Budget Group has a 52-week low of $131.83 and a 52-week high of $327.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.30.

In other Avis Budget Group news, CEO Joseph A. Ferraro sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total transaction of $2,959,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,500,352.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Bernardo Hees sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.17, for a total transaction of $3,783,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 485,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,863,789.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph A. Ferraro sold 16,000 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total transaction of $2,959,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,500,352.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,150 shares of company stock valued at $9,816,032. Corporate insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 8.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in Avis Budget Group by 246.2% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 6,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 4,754 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Avis Budget Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,369,000. 98.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Avis Budget Group to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $309.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Avis Budget Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Avis Budget Group from $218.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Avis Budget Group in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Avis Budget Group from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.13.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

