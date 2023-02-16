AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Short Interest Update

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the January 15th total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 479,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on AXS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of AXIS Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of AXIS Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

AXIS Capital Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of AXS traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.58. 450,861 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,694. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. AXIS Capital has a 12 month low of $48.32 and a 12 month high of $63.99.

AXIS Capital Increases Dividend

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AXIS Capital will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. This is a positive change from AXIS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is presently 78.22%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AXIS Capital

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in AXIS Capital by 0.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in AXIS Capital by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AXIS Capital by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in AXIS Capital by 1.4% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in AXIS Capital by 97.5% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

Featured Articles

