AXS Change Finance ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:CHGX) Trading Up 0.2%

AXS Change Finance ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:CHGX – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.19 and last traded at $29.13. Approximately 15,330 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 10,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.06.

AXS Change Finance ESG ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AXS Change Finance ESG ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHGX. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of AXS Change Finance ESG ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AXS Change Finance ESG ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AXS Change Finance ESG ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AXS Change Finance ESG ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AXS Change Finance ESG ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $580,000.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AXS Change Finance ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXS Change Finance ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.