Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Short Interest Update

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 145,800 shares, a drop of 19.9% from the January 15th total of 182,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLZE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Backblaze to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Backblaze from $14.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Backblaze from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Institutional Trading of Backblaze

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Backblaze by 275.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Backblaze by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 6,585 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Backblaze by 127.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 7,480 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Backblaze by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in Backblaze during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Backblaze Price Performance

About Backblaze

Shares of BLZE traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.42. 197,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,867. Backblaze has a 52-week low of $3.82 and a 52-week high of $15.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.77. The company has a market cap of $209.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

