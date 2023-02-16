Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) Price Target Increased to $9.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at B. Riley from $8.50 to $9.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 46.10% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Backblaze from $14.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Backblaze to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Backblaze Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BLZE opened at $6.16 on Thursday. Backblaze has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $15.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $200.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 0.47.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Backblaze Company Profile
Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Backblaze (BLZE)
- What Should Investors Make of These Large Cap Penny Stocks?
- Roblox Gains Traction With Metaverse, Shares Pop
- GXO Logistics Manages Another Buying Opportunity
- Arista Networks In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
- Analysts Like The Flavor Of Restaurant Brands International
Receive News & Ratings for Backblaze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Backblaze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.