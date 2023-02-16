Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) Price Target Increased to $9.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at B. Riley from $8.50 to $9.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 46.10% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Backblaze from $14.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Backblaze to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Backblaze Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BLZE opened at $6.16 on Thursday. Backblaze has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $15.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $200.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 0.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Backblaze Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Backblaze by 275.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Backblaze by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 6,585 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Backblaze by 127.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 7,480 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Backblaze by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of Backblaze during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

Further Reading

