BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Hits New 1-Year High at $43.47

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $43.47 and last traded at $43.28, with a volume of 161275 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.99.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have commented on BAESY shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on BAE Systems from GBX 1,000 ($12.14) to GBX 1,050 ($12.75) in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Societe Generale upgraded BAE Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on BAE Systems from GBX 1,000 ($12.14) to GBX 1,100 ($13.35) in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $961.25.
BAE Systems Trading Up 0.7 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.76.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BAE Systems
About BAE Systems
BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.
Featured Articles
