BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Hits New 1-Year High at $43.47

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $43.47 and last traded at $43.28, with a volume of 161275 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on BAESY shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on BAE Systems from GBX 1,000 ($12.14) to GBX 1,050 ($12.75) in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Societe Generale upgraded BAE Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on BAE Systems from GBX 1,000 ($12.14) to GBX 1,100 ($13.35) in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $961.25.

BAE Systems Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BAE Systems

About BAE Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in BAE Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of BAE Systems by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BAE Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in BAE Systems by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BAE Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $450,000. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.

Featured Articles

